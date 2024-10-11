Watch: Dump truck bed pulled from I-76 overpass in Montgomery County

With a loud boom and a cloud of dust, the bed of a dump truck that became stuck on an overpass along Interstate 76 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, early Friday came crashing down.

The dump truck bed struck the Valley Forge Road overpass above I-76 westbound in King of Prussia just after midnight on Oct. 11, 2024, according to dispatchers.

The upright bed of the dump truck wound up stuck against the overpass near milepost 324.3 for hours.

Eventually, the bed was detached from the truck and a cable was attached to it. A wrecker could then be seen pulling the dump truck bad down to the pavement below.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Once the truck bed was removed, the roadway reopened by 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

No word on exactly what caused the crash.