Dump truck crash closes Blue Route in Delaware County

A dump truck was part of a multi-vehicle crash that had a stretch of the Blue Route in Delaware County closed for hours Wednesday morning.

The wreck took place in the northbound lanes of Interstate 476 past Exit 9 - PA 3 - Broomall/Upper Darby just before 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2024, 511PA.com said.

UPDATE: Overturned dump truck, 4 vehicles involved, and a diesel spill. All lanes of I-476 NB past Exit 9/Broomall remain shut down. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/VdyPqkmyC1 — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) September 18, 2024

The crash -- which involved a fuel spill -- left I-476 closed up to Exit 13 - St. Davids/Villanova past 6 a.m. Rain was falling as crews continued to work to clear the scene.

Delaware County dispatchers said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was unclear how long it will take to clear the scene. Drivers should plan to use Sproul Road, the Route 30 Bypass, Route 252 or other parallel roads to get around the closure, but expect a slower-than-normal ride.