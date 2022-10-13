Might a New Discount Airline Bring Commercial Service Back to Delaware?

Delaware could soon be getting commercial air service back thanks to a newly named player in the low-cost airline game: Texas-based Avelo Airlines.

Delaware Online reported Wednesday that Avelo "has a 'comprehensive business arrangement' with the operator of the airport, the Delaware River and Bay Authority."

"Negotiations with Avelo representatives are ongoing," Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) spokesman Jim Salmon told NBC10 before adding, "I’m unable to comment further."

Avelo -- which has a fleet of 737- 700s and 800s serving locations east of the Mississippi River from hubs in New Haven, Connecticut; Fort Myers, Florida; and Orlando -- has yet to reply to NBC10's request for comment.

The New Castle airport has been without commercial air service since Frontier Airlines flew out of there in June, Delaware Online reports.

When might we learn of Avelo's plans should the airline make the service to and from Delaware official?

Salmon teased that some sort of event could take place next week if things fall in line.

