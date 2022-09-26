These Are the 10 Best Mega Airports in the U.S. Based on Baggage Claim, Food Offerings and More

In September, J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Survey examined mega airports by looking at these six factors in order of importance:

Terminal facilities

Airport arrival/departure

Baggage claim

Security check

Check-in/baggage check

Food, beverage, and retail

According to the study, mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year.

The study is based on 26,529 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days.

The data in this study was fielded from August 2021 through July 2022. The airports were also measured based on a 1,000-point scale of overall customer satisfaction.

No. 1 best mega airport: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International

The Minnesota airport ranked the highest in passenger satisfaction, scoring 800/1000.

Minneapolis-Sant Paul International is ideally located between the two major cities.

Its high ranking was accredited to its recently-updated facilities, which were completed in 2021, according to the airport's website.

Top 10 best mega airports in North America:

Minneapolis-Saint-Paul International Airport San Francisco Airport Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport (Tie) Harry Reid International Airport Orlando International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Miami International Airport Charlotte Douglas International Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The San Francisco International Airport ranked in second place with a score of 796/1000.

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the California airport is the largest in the San Francisco Bay Area and the second busiest in the state after Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

In 2017, the airport was also named seventh-busiest in the United States and 24-busiest in the world by passenger count.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport ranked third with a 791/1000. According to the FAA, the Michigan airport is the busiest in the state.

It is also a major hub for Delta Airlines, which was named the best airline for the fourth year in a row by The Points Guy. And a base for Spirit Airlines, which was at the bottom of the same list but won the title of best U.S. airline for cost.

