Downed trees cause Amtrak, SEPTA to stop service in Pennsylvania

Amtrak, SEPTA trains halted on Dec. 5, 2024, due to downed trees on the tracks near SEPTA's Paoli Station.

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Strong winds have caused tree limbs to fall on power lines, halting Amtrak train service between Philadelphia and central Pennsylvania Thursday. The downed trees in Chester County also forced SEPTA to stop service on the Thorndale line.

SEPTA first posted about service being "suspended until further notice due to downed trees in the track area at Paoli Station," around 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2024.

More than an hour later, SEPTA was still urging passengers to seek "alternate service" with its Trip Planner.

As of 1:30 p.m., Amtrak warned of a temporary service suspension between Philly and Harrisburg/Lancaster.

"Crews are currently working to remove the trees," Amtrak wrote. "There is no estimate of when service will be restored. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience as we work through this unexpected situation."

Amtrak suggested customers with tickets modify their reservations by calling the reservation at 1800-USA-RAIL.

