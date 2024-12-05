Strong winds have caused tree limbs to fall on power lines, halting Amtrak train service between Philadelphia and central Pennsylvania Thursday. The downed trees in Chester County also forced SEPTA to stop service on the Thorndale line.

SEPTA first posted about service being "suspended until further notice due to downed trees in the track area at Paoli Station," around 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2024.

More than an hour later, SEPTA was still urging passengers to seek "alternate service" with its Trip Planner.

Thorndale: Service remains suspended until further notice due to downed trees in the track area near Paoli Station. Alternative service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner. https://t.co/Ngh9QsTIbm — SEPTA (@SEPTA) December 5, 2024

As of 1:30 p.m., Amtrak warned of a temporary service suspension between Philly and Harrisburg/Lancaster.

"Crews are currently working to remove the trees," Amtrak wrote. "There is no estimate of when service will be restored. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience as we work through this unexpected situation."

Amtrak suggested customers with tickets modify their reservations by calling the reservation at 1800-USA-RAIL.