New Jersey

5 hurt after NJ Transit train hits truck in Burlington, NJ

An NJ Transit River Line train struck a truck in Burlington, New Jersey, near Dulty's Lane Crossing on Friday, Oct. 11

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five people were injured after an NJ Transit train struck a truck in Burlington, New Jersey, early Friday morning.

The River Line light rail train struck a truck near Dulty’s Lane Crossing around 6:10 a.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

There were 36 people on board the train at the time of the crash. The operator of the train as well as four passengers all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have not yet revealed if the truck driver was seriously hurt.

River Line light rail service is currently suspended in both directions between the Burlington Town Center and Florence Station due to the crash. A substitute bus service is being provided in the meantime.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NJ Transit Police are currently investigating the crash.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us