5 hurt after NJ Transit train hits truck in Burlington, NJ

Five people were injured after an NJ Transit train struck a truck in Burlington, New Jersey, early Friday morning.

The River Line light rail train struck a truck near Dulty’s Lane Crossing around 6:10 a.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

There were 36 people on board the train at the time of the crash. The operator of the train as well as four passengers all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have not yet revealed if the truck driver was seriously hurt.

River Line light rail service is currently suspended in both directions between the Burlington Town Center and Florence Station due to the crash. A substitute bus service is being provided in the meantime.

NJ Transit Police are currently investigating the crash.