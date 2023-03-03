Three Sentenced in Strip Club Assault That Ended in Death

Law enforcement officials announced Friday that three men have received multi-year prison sentences for their involvement in a fight that ended the life of a 19-year-old from Egg Harbor Township.

Officials said Jamaul Timberlake, 31, and Garnell Hands, 30, both from Atlantic City, each received five years in prison for their roles in the unprovoked attack, while a third individual, John Hands, 25, of Pleasantville was handed a four year sentence.

Earlier this year, all three men plead guilty to charges related to the assault that lead to the death of Irving Mayren-Guzman.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said that, on the night of on January 23, last year, Mayren-Guzman was assaulted -- unprovoked -- outside of the now shuttered Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville.

According to law enforcement officials, surveillance tape showed that Timberlake, along with brothers, Garnell and John Hands, "outnumbered, outsized, and outmatched the teen."

Mayren-Guzman, police said, suffered "significant bodily injury," as well as suffering blows to the head after the three men took turns beating him.

The teen was reported missing shortly after that incident and his body was found by a search party in a marsh near the strip club two days later.

Officials later announced that the cause of Mayren-Guzman’s death was due to of hypothermia, drowning, and alcohol intoxication.