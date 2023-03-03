New Jersey

Three Sentenced in Strip Club Assault That Ended in Death

Three New Jersey men were sentenced on Friday for assaulting a 19-year-old man outside of Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville. The teen victim died shortly after the incident

By Hayden Mitman

Residents in Pleasantville called for the closure of a strip club that allowed 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman in after he was found dead in 2022.
NBC10

Law enforcement officials announced Friday that three men have received multi-year prison sentences for their involvement in a fight that ended the life of a 19-year-old from Egg Harbor Township.

Officials said Jamaul Timberlake, 31, and Garnell Hands, 30, both from Atlantic City, each received five years in prison for their roles in the unprovoked attack, while a third individual, John Hands, 25, of Pleasantville was handed a four year sentence.

New Jersey Feb 23, 2022

NJ Strip Club Closes Permanently a Month After Teen's Death

New Jersey Feb 5, 2022

NJ Family Hosts Emotive Viewing Following Teen's Death

New Jersey Jan 24, 2022

Police Search for Young Man Who Went Missing in NJ

Earlier this year, all three men plead guilty to charges related to the assault that lead to the death of Irving Mayren-Guzman.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said that, on the night of on January 23, last year, Mayren-Guzman was assaulted -- unprovoked -- outside of the now shuttered Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville.

According to law enforcement officials, surveillance tape showed that Timberlake, along with brothers, Garnell and John Hands, "outnumbered, outsized, and outmatched the teen."

Mayren-Guzman, police said, suffered "significant bodily injury," as well as suffering blows to the head after the three men took turns beating him.

The teen was reported missing shortly after that incident and his body was found by a search party in a marsh near the strip club two days later.

Officials later announced that the cause of Mayren-Guzman’s death was due to of hypothermia, drowning, and alcohol intoxication.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us