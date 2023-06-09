The new NBC Sports Philadelphia mobile app is here

Philly fans have a new mobile destination for NBC Sports Philadelphia’s extensive coverage of their favorite teams – and their teams only.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia app delivers comprehensive written articles, podcasts, on-demand video and other content covering the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Flyers within a user-friendly, easy-to-navigate experience.

The new app provides the latest news, analysis, commentary and insights from the networks’ stable of experts and insiders, including Reuben Frank, Dave Zangaro, Corey Seidman, Noah Levick and Jordan Hall. Fans are also able to listen to podcasts, follow live scores and stats, catch highlights and watch behind-the-scenes content and interviews.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia app features customizable push notifications, allowing fans to select which teams to receive alerts for so they can stay updated on the latest breaking news, injuries, trades, milestones and other key moments covering their favorite teams and athletes.

Here is everything you need to know about the NBC Sports Philadelphia app, including how to download it now:

What fans get with the NBC Sports Philadelphia app

Fans can download the NBC Sports Philadelphia app in the App Store and on Google Play.

How fans can stream live games

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s live-game coverage of the Flyers, Phillies and 76ers, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers on the NBC Sports app.

What is happening with MyTeams

The MyTeams app won’t be available for download or for updates in the app stores beginning June 26. The new NBC Sports Philadelphia app provides the same comprehensive coverage of Philly’s teams.