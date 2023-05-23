social media

Wish You Could Tweak That Text? WhatsApp Now Lets Users Edit Messages

Users will have up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it.

The WhatsApp application logo launched on a mobile phone.
Sergei KonkovTASS via Getty Images

Wish you could reword that snarky text message you just sent?

WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for up to 15 minutes after they send a message. The popular chat app announced in a blog post Monday that users can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have sent to friends, family and coworkers.

The ability to edit messages has started rolling out to people worldwide and will be available to all users in coming weeks, according to the company owned by Facebook parent Meta.

How to Edit a WhatsApp Message

To fix a text, press and hold the sent message and pick “edit." After making the changes, it will then display “edited,” but those receiving the message won't be able to see the edit history, WhatsApp says.

Courtesy: Meta

Apple last year revealed the ability to edit and unsend iMessages between iPhones in a system upgrade. Those on the receiving end see that a message was unsent and the edit history, the company said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

