Comcast Partners With Nonprofit to Develop Philly Students' Careers in Tech

Comcast is partnering with an education nonprofit to help develop Philadelphia high school students for careers in computer science and technology.

On Tuesday, Comcast announced their $1 million commitment to Heights Philadelphia and a partnership to support the group’s vision that “all Philadelphia students graduate high school and achieve economic mobility through college and workforce success.”

Comcast said its commitment will help Heights “create a pipeline of diverse talent for technology-related workforce opportunities for Black, Brown, and first-generation-to-college students in Philadelphia.”

The partnership’s launch was commemorated on Tuesday with an educational tour and career panel discussion for more than 35 freshman students from George Washington High School in Philadelphia at the Comcast Technology Center in Center City. The students were also surprised with free laptops to help with their studies.

The students are part of a pilot program supported by Heights to expand access to computer science and technology careers for Black and Latinx students in Philadelphia.

Comcast’s commitment to Heights is part of $4.3 million in grants awarded in 2022 to 30 nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia to support digital adoption and skills training for the city’s residents.

“These grants were distributed through Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators,” a Comcast spokesperson wrote.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC10 and Telemundo 62.