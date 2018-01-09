Work World Roasts Slack on Twitter Amid Outage Reports

Messaging service Slack was briefly down for many customers Tuesday afternoon across the United States.

The problem, described by the company as "connectivity issues for all customers," had some office dwellers taking to Twitter to declare it a day or otherwise roast the service. Among the tongue-in-cheek outrage: having to use email again or talk to colleagues in person.

The site Downdetector.com showed a spike of 1,000 reports in the early afternoon. A map appeared to show the problem concentrated on the coasts.



"If you're having issues connecting to Slack: we're working on getting things back to normal with top priority. Thanks kindly for your patience," Slack tweeted at 2:32 p.m. ET.

Slack apologized for the delay and said it would share updates at status.slack.com.

As of 3 p.m. ET, Slack said that it had "isolated the problem and are working on bringing the service back online for all users."

Most customers should be reconnected, Slack said at 3:20 p.m. ET in an update.

Slack, which was launched in 2014 and has offices around the world, says it has nine million active users. More than 50,000 companies pay to use the service, the company says on its website.

Here is some of the reaction that poured in:



