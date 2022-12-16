Comcast Partners With Nonprofit to Develop Philly Students' Careers in Tech
Comcast is partnering with the education nonprofit Heights Philadelphia to help develop local high school students for careers in computer science and technology.
-
TikTok Will Automatically Limit Screen Time for Kids and Teens to 1-Hour Per Day
TikTok says every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks.
-
Tech Companies Unveil New AI Search Engine Chatbots, But With Glitches in Factual InaccuraciesNearly a quarter-century after Google’s search engine began to reshape how we use the internet, big tech companies are racing to revamp a familiar web tool into a gateway to a new form of artificial i...
-
Cheaters Beware: ChatGPT Maker Releases AI Detection Tool for TeachersThe maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework....
-
What Could the Rise of Artificial Intelligence Mean to Education, Life in General?NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal talks to Drexel professor Dr. Tim Gorichanz about how AI is now quickly producing novels, term papers, pictures and other things. There are concerns from privacy to stud...