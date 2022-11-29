Winners, Losers From England's 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Games

England defeated Wales 3-0 in Tuesday’s Group B finale and currently sits pretty at the top of the group’s leaderboard entering the next phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions’ World Cup journey began against Iran, where they dominated 6-2, bringing England off to an intimidatingly exceptional start. Next, Harry Kane & Co. faced the United States where they secured a 0-0 draw. And during their third fixture, England crushed Wales 3-0 after an exciting back-to-back-to-back three goals in the second half.

So, before we move on to the next stage, let’s take a look back at some of the winners and losers from the Three Lions’ journey so far:

Winner: Marcus Rashford

There’s no doubt that Marcus Rashford takes the cake for being the winningest winner in England’s World Cup journey so far. The 25-year-old forward has three goals under his belt in the tournament already and we aren’t even in the round of 16 yet.

Rashford scored his first goal during England’s World Cup opener against Iran, which ended in the Three Lions clinching a 6-2 victory. Then, the star scored two goals in England’s Group B finale against Wales, which resulted in a 3-0 win and a top spot on the group’s leaderboard.

Loser: Manager Gareth Southgate

There’s not much to note when it comes to losers on a side that just topped the Group B standings. But if we have to name something, it would easily be the fact that England played down to the U.S. on Friday when they tied their fellow Group B opponents in a 0-0 draw.

The game, which was allegedly the USMNT’s toughest match of the entire tournament, was actually quite the snoozefest as U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner refrained from letting any balls get too close to his side of the tracks.

Winner: Phil Foden

Phil Foden undoubtedly takes a winner’s spot based on his performance on the pitch on Tuesday. During a Group B finale with Wales, the 22-year-old superstar clinched England’s second goal of the game, contributing to their 3-0 victory.

Just two minutes after Rashford’s first goal that disrupted the 0-0 deadlock, Foden received a nice cross assist from teammate Harry Kane to score England the goal in the 51st minute. He had come off the bench against Iran but did not appear against the U.S.

Winner: Jordan Pickford

England’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is also worthy of a winner’s position in this World Cup tournament so far, considering the star allowed zero goals to get past him during the last two matches played.

In Tuesday’s faceoff with Wales, Pickford kept the slate clean by disallowing any balls to cross the goal line. Similarly, during England’s battle with the United States on Friday, the goalie managed to secure only saves.

The only time Pickford let some opportunities go past him was during England’s World Cup opener against Iran. Though the Three Lions defeated Iran 6-2, Pickford did miss two attempts at stopping the ball, one of which was a penalty.

Winner: Harry Kane

Superstar Harry Kane is – of course – among the winners in England’s 2022 World Cup performance thus far, but this time it’s not because of his goals.

The 29-year-old striker tied David Beckham’s assists-at-the-World-Cup record after assisting Phil Foden’s goal during England’s matchup with Wale on Tuesday.

3 - Harry Kane is the first England player to assist three goals at a single men's World Cup since David Beckham in 2002 (also three). Providers. pic.twitter.com/ABSH8YcwiY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2022

Who is England facing next in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The Three Lions will be taking on the Lions of Teranga – Senegal – in the next phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following Senegal’s 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday during the group round finale.

Senegal became the first African nation to move on to the knockout round in Qatar after this tight clinch that resulted from Ismaïla Sarr and captain Kalidou Koulibaly’s goals. This is its first time reaching the knockout stage in 20 years.

England will face Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. ET. at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

How can I watch England vs. Senegal?

You can watch all games in English on FOX and FOX Sports 1 or in Spanish on Telemundo.

For Spanish streams go to, Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

The matches will be available to stream in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.