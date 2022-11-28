Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon

Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes.

After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to score two first-half stoppage time goals. Strahinja Pavlović got the equalizer and Sergej Milinković-Savić gave his country the lead two minutes later.

Dušan Tadić delivered a ball into the box off a set piece in the opening seconds of stoppage time, and Pavlović turned it into a goal with a perfect header.

Serbia wasn’t done yet. Milinković-Savić took the ball from Cameroon in its own end, passed the ball to Andrija Živković and got it right back. He proceeded to comfortably aim a shot past Cameroonian goalkeeper Devis Epassy and give Serbia a 2-1 lead.

Serbia could have been on the board earlier if not for some unfortunate luck. Aleksandar Mitrović hit the post with a shot in the 11th minute, but the team eventually started to find the back of the net.

Mitrović himself finally found the scoresheet, as well. He scored in the 53rd minute with a tap-in after some beautiful passing from Serbia’s attacking players.

Monday’s match is critical for Serbia and Cameroon’s chances of advancing. If Cameroon loses and Brazil and Switzerland draw or Brazil wins, Cameroon would be eliminated.