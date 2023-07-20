U.S. soccer legend Carli Lloyd is enjoying her retirement, but despite the New Jersey native not being on the pitch at the 2023 World Cup, there are still some players with Philadelphia-area ties to watch in Australia and New Zealand.

Let's start with two other Garden State natives on the USWNT and two other soccer stars with ties to Pennsylvania:

Alana Cook - Defender ⚽

A native of Fair Hills, New Jersey, Cook is making her first World Cup appearance.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Alana Cook

Julie Ertz - Midfielder ⚽

Ertz isn't from Philly, but she and her husband, Zach Ertz, were taken in as Philadelphians when Zach played for the Eagles. Ertz is on her third World Cup roster.

Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Julie Ertz

Casey Murphy - Goalkeeper ⚽

Murphy - a native of Bridgewater, New Jersey -- just like Lloyd starred at Rutgers University. This is her first World Cup.

Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Casey Murphy

Alyssa Naeher - Goalkeeper ⚽

Naeher -- now on her third World Cup team -- hails from Connecticut, but attended college at Penn State.

Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Alyssa Naeher

Cook, Ertz, Murphy, Naeher and the rest of the two-time defending FIFA Women's World Cup champions begin their title defense against Vietnam on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Go USA!