Women's World Cup

These women with Pa., NJ ties are playing for USWNT on soccer's biggest stage

New Jersey natives Alana Cook and Casey Murphy are among the 23 women on the U.S. women's team playing in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

By Dan Stamm

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo.
U.S. soccer legend Carli Lloyd is enjoying her retirement, but despite the New Jersey native not being on the pitch at the 2023 World Cup, there are still some players with Philadelphia-area ties to watch in Australia and New Zealand.

Let's start with two other Garden State natives on the USWNT and two other soccer stars with ties to Pennsylvania:

Alana Cook - Defender

A native of Fair Hills, New Jersey, Cook is making her first World Cup appearance.

Alana Cook
Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Alana Cook

Julie Ertz - Midfielder

Ertz isn't from Philly, but she and her husband, Zach Ertz, were taken in as Philadelphians when Zach played for the Eagles. Ertz is on her third World Cup roster.

Julie Ertz with arms crossed
Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Julie Ertz

Casey Murphy - Goalkeeper

Murphy - a native of Bridgewater, New Jersey -- just like Lloyd starred at Rutgers University. This is her first World Cup.

Casey Murphy hold USA logo on jersey
Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Casey Murphy

Alyssa Naeher - Goalkeeper

Naeher -- now on her third World Cup team -- hails from Connecticut, but attended college at Penn State.

Alyssa Naeher
Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Alyssa Naeher

Cook, Ertz, Murphy, Naeher and the rest of the two-time defending FIFA Women's World Cup champions begin their title defense against Vietnam on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Go USA!

