Check out Oceaunz, the official match ball for the 2023 Women's World Cup

The first Women’s World Cup in Oceania has a unique ball to celebrate the occasion.

In January, FIFA and adidas unveiled “Oceaunz” as the official match ball for the competition. The name combines Oceania with the two host countries, Australia and New Zealand.

Aboriginal artist Chern’ee Sutton and Māori artist Fiona Collis helped with the design, which is inspired by the ocean and mountain landscapes of Australia and New Zealand.

Check out the white, black, blue and yellow design that will be seen in all 64 matches across the tournament:

Introducing ‘OCEAUNZ’, the Official Match Ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023! 🇦🇺🇳🇿#FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 24, 2023

Oceaunz features the same connected ball technology that was used during the men’s World Cup this past winter in Qatar, giving video match officials precise data in real time.

Here are some other Oceaunz features, courtesy of FIFA:

CTR-CORE: A ground-breaking core within the ball that is designed to improve accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention

SPEEDSHELL: The ball’s polyurethane (PU) skin features micro and macro textures and a new 20-piece panel shape, enhancing aerodynamics

CONNECTED BALL TECHNOLOGY: A Suspension System in the center of the ball hosts and stabilizes a 500Hz inertial measurement unit (IMU) motion sensor, providing unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball. The sensor is powered by a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by induction.

adidas has produced the official match ball for all nine Women’s World Cups in history.

Oceaunz is available on adidas’ website and other stores for $170.