Where Phillies' 2022 MLB Playoff Chances Stand in National League Wild Card Race

By Corey Seidman

After losing 1½ games of their cushion over the Brewers Thursday, the Phillies picked a game of it back up on Milwaukee Friday night.

The Phils beat the Nationals, 5-3, while Milwaukee lost at home to the Reds.

The Phillies are 3½ games ahead of the Brewers, the first team out of the wild-card race.

Elsewhere in the National League playoff picture, the Braves temporarily moved percentage points ahead of the Mets for the NL East lead. The Phillies still have seven more games against the Braves -- three next weekend in Atlanta, four the following week at home.

The Phillies are 76-62 with 24 games left and are close to capturing their first playoff berth since 2011. They and the Padres remain within a half-game of each other for the second and third wild-card spots.

