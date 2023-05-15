When Does the WNBA Season Start? Opening Date, Matchups, Odds

When does the WNBA season start? Opening date, matchups, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the NBA season nears its conclusion, the WNBA season is just about to get started.

Over the next few months, 12 teams will compete in 40 regular season games in pursuit of the WNBA championship.

The 2023 season features a number of intriguing storylines, including the battle between superteams in New York and Las Vegas and the arrival of prized rookie Aliyah Boston.

Here’s all the info for the beginning of the new season:

When does the 2023 WNBA season start?

The 2023 WNBA season will open on Friday, May 19 with four games.

Who is playing on opening night in the WNBA?

Eight teams will grace the floor for opening night in the WNBA.

There are two games at 6 p.m. CT: Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever and New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics. The aforementioned Boston was drafted first overall by the Fever in the 2023 WNBA Draft, while the Liberty loaded up in the offseason by acquiring Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot.

At 7 p.m. CT, the Minnesota Lynx will host the Chicago Sky. In the late game at 10 p.m. CT, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury will visit the Los Angeles Sparks, led by the Ogwumike sisters.

How long is the WNBA season?

The WNBA regular season is 40 games for each team, marking the biggest season in league history. It will run from May 19 through Sept. 10, followed by the playoffs from Sept. 13 through mid-October.

Who is the favorite to win the 2023 WNBA championship?

Two teams are heavily favored to win the WNBA Finals: Las Vegas and New York. The Aces are the defending champions and added future Hall of Famer Candace Parker in free agency. The Liberty, as aforementioned, added two former MVPs (Jones, Stewart) and a four-time All-Star (Vandersloot) to a team that already employs Sabrina Ionescu.

Here are the full odds to win the 2023 title, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Las Vegas Aces, +125

New York Liberty, +150

Washington Mystics, +1200

Minnesota Lynx, +2000

Phoenix Mercury, +2200

Seattle Storm, +2500

Chicago Sky, +2800

Connecticut Sun, +2800

Dallas Wings, +2800

Atlanta Dream, +3300

Los Angeles Sparks, +5000

Indiana Fever, +8000

