Watch New York Mets Commercial Set to Air During Super Bowl

The New York Mets' spending spree continues. Their latest purchase? A Super Bowl commercial.

Following an offseason in which team owner Steve Cohen spent close to half a billion dollars in free agency, he has now dropped another reported $1.5 million, including production costs, on a 30-second advertisement that will air towards the end of the first quarter in the New York tri-state area, according to The Athletic.

So, around the time viewers are finishing their second or third serving of wings or checking the first-quarter numbers on their Super Bowl boxes, members of the Mets will make an on-screen cameo.

In the commercial, which the team tweeted on Thursday, Mets players take phone calls as Citi Field ticket sellers. That includes Mr. Met, who breaks a headset while attempting to put it on his oversized baseball head.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The ad opens with a ringing phone in the Mets' ticket center. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is then seen running through the office shouting, “I got it! I got it! I got it! I got it!”

"New York Mets ticket center, this is Brandon," he says after answering the phone.

That's followed by shortstop Francisco Lindor seated at a desk wearing a headset while confirming the stadium's sightline with a potential ticket-buyer.

“Section 139? Yeah, you can see my hair from there,” Lindor says.

Kodai Senga - a pitcher the Mets signed to a five-year, $75 million contract - then appears on a video call speaking Japanese.

“My ghost fork is just a pitch. It’s not a real ghost,” he says to catcher Tomás Nido, who is seated at a cubicle while wearing a chest protector and backwards hat. Nido then puts the cell phone down and places the office landline back to his ear to relay the message.

"Yeah, it's not a real ghost," he says.

The commercial ends with All-Star closer Edwin Diaz closing a sale with a fan over the phone.

"Your tickets are confirmed," he says before hanging up. "Yes! The closer!"

The Mets first teased the spot on Jan. 28, tweeting "Something Amazin awaits!" along with the date of the Super Bowl and a video of Mr. Met preparing the ticket center.

Something Amazin’ awaits!



2️⃣/1️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣3️⃣



Be the first to get access 👉 https://t.co/UweYKixAxZ pic.twitter.com/jH5XSaJ3NV — New York Mets (@Mets) January 28, 2023

One day after the commercial airs during the Super Bowl, some players report for pitchers and catchers, marking the end of football season and beginning of baseball spring training.