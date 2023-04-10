Warriors-Kings Game 1 to Be Most Expensive First-Round NBA Playoff Game

Dubs-Kings Game 1 is most expensive first-round game on record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kings and Warriors fans won’t have to spend too much on travel costs as the first-round NBA playoff series will bounce back and forth along I-80 from Sacramento to San Francisco.

They could, however, pay outrageous prices to witness their respective teams in the postseason.

Game 1 of the series will be played Saturday at Golden 1 Center, the first NBA playoff game at the arena and the first time the Kings will make a postseason appearance since 2006. It is set to become the most expensive first-round playoff game on record, per TickPick.

The Warriors and Kings face off in the first round of the NBA playoffs.



Tickets are nearly twice as expensive in Sacramento as they are at Golden State, via @tickpick: pic.twitter.com/Vix0PX1Kub — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 10, 2023

Additionally, ticket prices are twice as expensive for games scheduled in Sacramento compared to the games at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The average price for a pair of tickets to Game 1 at Golden 1 Center is $1,100 (after taxes and fees). The average price for a pair of tickets for Game 3 at Chase Center is $552 (after taxes and fees).

On ticket resale company StubHub, the cheapest pair of tickets to Game 1 goes for $1,107 while the most expensive pair goes for a whopping $43,184. Any takers?

The price difference in games played in Sacramento versus games played in the Bay isn't much of a surprise, given how long Sacramento has gone without any playoff hype in the area.

But Kings fans have waited very long for this moment that, to them, truly is priceless.