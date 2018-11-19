Union Sign Manager Jim Curtin to Contract Extension

Change is in the air for the Union, but not where you'd expect.

The Union on Monday extended head coach Jim Curtin's contract for the 2019 season. Terms of the one-year deal were not disclosed.

"We're continuing our collaboration," sporting director Ernst Tanner said at the Union's end-of-season press conference. "If the collaboration is going well, we'll continue it."

Maligned by Philadelphia fans, Curtin, who was out of contract following the season, landed fourth in MLS Coach of the Year voting and is coming off a record season for the Union, earning a franchise record 15 wins and the team's third-ever playoff berth - its second in three seasons.

"I do understand the microscope in Philadelphia shines a little tougher," Curtin said. "That comes with the territory of coaching in Philadelphia. There's going to be scrutiny. I'm happy to be here, this club means a ton to me. Philadelphia is where I'm from and I look forward to 2019."

With Tanner taking putting his stamp on the club, Curtin could have easily been a casualty of new management. However, the Philly-native did enough to convince the new boss he's worthy.

"Jim led us to the playoffs for the second time in a three-year period," Tanner said. "His relationship with the players is very good. He's an expert in developing young players, which will be a clear focus in the future."

While Curtin is remaining, Tanner does want to see some change, especially in terms of the team's on-field flexibility, aggressiveness and unpredictability. The manager's ability to accomplish Tanner's goals could determine his future beyond 2019.

"We need to make it a little bit more inconvenient to play us," Tanner said. "I feel we are a little too easy to reckon, especially when everyone ahead of us knows we're playing in a 4-2-3-1."

Though Curtin is sticking with the team, a number of long-time players and former prospects won't be. On Monday, the club announced that it has declined contract options on defenders Richie Marquez and Josh Yaro, along with midfielders Marcus Epps, Fabian Herbers and Adam Najem. High-priced forward Jay Simpson and third-string goalkeeper Jake McGuire were also cut loose.

MLS assist leader Borek Dockal saw his loan expire from Chinese club Henan Jianye. The full purchase price on the 30-year-old's contract could be too rich for the Union, who are expected to be in the market for a new No. 10 if they can't retain the playmaker.

"There's a possibility to bring him back but it's not in our hands," Tanner said. "Borek told us about his situation and wish to return to Europe, something we need to respect. If there's a chance to bring him back, we'll do it."

Backup goalkeeper John McCarthy, Warren Creavalle and Ray Gaddis are all out of contract, but all three have had discussions with the team. The Union specifically announced it is working on a new contract with veteran left back Fabinho.

"We're going to scout now," Tanner said.