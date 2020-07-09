Philadelphia Union Honor Black Victims of Police Brutality With Amazing Jersey Nod

The Philadelphia Union returned to action Thursday morning in the MLS is Back Tournament, the first game since June's nationwide protests against police brutality and institutional racism.
In what ESPN's commentators suggested was an unexpected move, the Union walked on the field wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. Stripping off the shirts, they revealed jerseys bearing the names of Black men, women, boys, and girls who were killed by police.
Here's a look at the team's jerseys:
And here's a list of the Black lives the players honored:
No. 3 Jack Elliott: Eric Garner
Philadelphia Union
No. 4 Mark McKenzie: Tamir Rice
No. 22 Brenden Aaronson: Na'Kia Crawford
No. 13 Cole Turner: Freddie Gray
No. 15 Olivier Mbaizo: India Kager
No. 27 Kai Wagner: Laquan McDonald
No. 12 Joe Bendik: Justus Howell
No. 5 Jakob Glesnes: Ronell Foster
No. 8 Jose Martinez: Tony Robinson
No. 10 Jamiro Monteiro: Alton Sterling
No. 28 Raymon Gaddis: Breanna Taylor
No. 32 Matt Real: Corey Jones
No. 14 Jack de Vries: Terry Tillman
No. 25 Ilsinho: Philando Castille
No. 21 Anthony Fontana: Natasha McKenna
No. 1 Matt Freese: Sandra Bland
No. 11 Alejandro Bedoya: Walter Scott
No. 24 Matej Oravec: John Crawford III
No. 78 Aurelien Collin: Mario Woods
No. 18 Andre Blake: George Floyd
No. 23 Kacper Przybylko: Michael Brown
No. 2 Warren Creavalle: Elijah McClain
The names were accompanied by messages on the bottoms of the jerseys, including "One name too many" and "Todos somos iguales", Spanish for "We are all equals".
The Union also created a custom armband for captain Alejandro Bedoya to wear, bearing the names of Black victims of police brutality:
The MLS returned to play Wednesday. The tournament is scheduled to run until August 11.
Elsewhere, the English Premier League wore the phrase "Black Lives Matter" in place of last names on players' jerseys when the league returned last month.
Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.