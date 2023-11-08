Tom Brady

Tom Brady meets Victor Wembanyama, pokes fun at Julian Edelman with short joke

The NBA's top rookie towered over the recently retired NFL star

By Logan Reardon

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, standing at 7-foot-4, makes most people he meets look small.

That was the case again recently when the NBA's newest sensation met the NFL's GOAT, Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback shared a photo of the two on Instagram that you have to see to believe.

"Awesome to meet you @wemby," Brady wrote in the post. "Incredible young man. Usually I'd make some joke here about how I think I could get 10 and 10 against you, but let's be real... you'd send my jumper into the club level."

Brady might look short, but don't be fooled -- he's listed at 6-foot-4. The fact that his eyes are at Wembanyama's chest show just how massive the 19-year-old Frenchman is.

Before ending the post, Brady had to take a shot at Julian Edelman. His former New England Patriots teammate, listed at 5-foot-10, was hit with a classic short joke.

"PS: @edelman11 This is how you felt all those years???"

Edelman responded with a comment on the post, using a gif of Michael Scott from "The Office" saying "I am dead inside."

Brady later posted on X, formerly Twitter, with an altered photo of him and Wembanyama as the same height.

Don't believe everything you see online, folks.

