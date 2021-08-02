Six-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is set to compete in the individual balance beam Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles withdrew from the final three rotations of the team finals and four individual finals to focus on her mental health.

Biles said she was dealing with a case of the "twisties," a potentially dangerous condition in which gymnasts feel a disconnect between their mind and body while twisting through the air.

Someone who's had her back through it all is her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, who plays safety for the Houston Texans.

Who is Simone Biles’ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens?

Owens was born in Louis, Missouri on July 22, 1995.

The 26-year-old played defensive back for Missouri Western State University, where he was the school's Male Student-Athlete of the Year in 2017.

Owens started his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He got injured before the season began and spent the whole season on injured reserve. A year later, he was waived by the Cardinals.

Owens joined the Houston Texans practice squad in 2019 and was signed to the team's active roster in December 2020.

How did Simone Biles meet her boyfriend?

Biles and Owens met during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

At the time, Owens was unaware of who Biles was.

“I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

The couple now lives together in Spring, Texas, outside of Houston, with their beloved dogs.

Owens shows his support for Biles

Due to the International Olympic Committee's strict COVID-19 rules, family, friends, and fans were not allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, including Owens.

Plus, Owens has been at training camp with the Texans during the Summer Games.

Even though he's halfway around the world, he's making sure his girlfriend has his love and support by posting on his Instagram account.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️

-JO"

The balance beam event is set for 4:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The session, beginning at 4 a.m. ET, can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and will be replayed in primetime on NBC on Aug. 3, 8 p.m. ET.