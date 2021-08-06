Tokyo Updates: Felix Wins 11th Medal With 4x400m Gold; Men's 4x400m Relay Runs to Gold

Team USA entered triple digits in its total medal count early in Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The women's marathon kicked off with Molly Seidel winning bronze, Nelly Korda took home gold in the women's golf tournament, men's basketball won the gold medal game, and Allyson Felix made American track and field history with gold in the 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Games.

See live updates below from Day 15 of the Olympics:

Allyson Felix Wins Gold, Makes U.S. Track History

The 4x400m team of Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu came in first, and Felix made history with her 11th Olympic medal.

After winning the women’s 4x400m relay on Saturday, the 35-year-old track star surpassed Carl Lewis’s record of 10 medals.

After five Olympics, this gold makes Felix the most decorated Olympian in American track and field history. She ran the second leg of the relay.

Poland finished in second and Jamaica in third.

U.S. Men Win Gold in 4x400m Relay

After struggling in relays throughout the Tokyo Games, the men's 4x400m relay team finished strong. The team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin won gold in the 4x400m for the U.S.

The Netherlands won silver, and Botswana wins bronze.

Read for more from Day 15 in Tokyo:

Brazil Wins Second Straight Gold in Men's Soccer

Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in extra time to win their second straight gold medal. Malcom scored the golden goal in the second period of extra time. Matheus Cunha of Brazil and Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain scored in regulation.

In the bronze medal match, Mexico beat Japan, 3-1, to win their second-ever Olympic medal in men's soccer.

Team USA Wins Silver in Equestrian Jump Off

The team of Jessica Springsteen, McLain Ward and Laura Kraut came in second to Sweden in a jump off in the team equestrian event.

Sweden finished with a score of 122.90, while the Americans earned a 124.20 but couldn't keep up for the gold medal.

Baseball Takes Home Silver in Olympic Return

Japan got the best of the U.S. baseball team in the gold medal game Saturday. The host country was undefeated over the course of the tournament and beat Team USA 2-0 for gold.

After Japan's Munetaka Murakami hit a solo home run in the third, the U.S. tried hard to tie things up, but a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth sealed the deal for Japan.

U.S. starter Nick Martinez pitched for six innings getting five hits, one earned run and seven strikeouts in the loss.

Vashti Cunningham Finishes Sixth in Women’s High Jump

United States high jumper Vashti Cunningham finished in sixth place at the women’s high jump finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cunningham was competing a jump off with six other track and field athletes on Saturday night in Tokyo.

Nicola McDermott of Australia, Mariya Lasitkene of the ROC and Yaroslava Mahuchikh of the Ukraine are currently competing in a jump off to determine the gold medal winner.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen Wins 1500m, Sets Olympic Record

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen finished the 1500m in first with a time of 3:28.32, good for a gold and a new Olympic record.

Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot couldn't keep up with Ingebrigtsen's final kick and finished in second. Great Britain's Josh Kerr ran a personal best for bronze.

Rhythmic Gymnastics Finishes 11th in Group Qualification

Team USA will miss the finals in rhythmic gymnastics after finishing 11th in qualification. Only the top eight teams move on to the finals.

In the individual event, Americans Evita Griskenas and Laura Zeng finished in 12th and 13th place, respectively. The top 10 individual gymnasts compete in the finals. Israel's Linoy Ashram took home her country's first-ever medal in rhythmic gymnastics.

U.S. Women's Water Polo Team Wins Third Straight Gold

It's a threepeat for the U.S. women's water polo team.

The United States won its third straight gold medal after defeating Spain 14-5 in the final on Saturday.

Maddie Musselman had three goals to lead Team USA. Aria Fischer, Kaleigh Gilchrist and Alys Williams each added two goals.

France Knocks Off ROC for Gold in Men's Volleyball

It took five sets to determine the winner of the men's volleyball winner at the Tokyo Olympics.

France survived a comeback from ROC, taking the fifth and final set 15-12 and winning the match 3-2.

The gold medal win didn't come without drama though. France led 2-0 early but squandered the third and fourth sets, respectively, to ROC.

Argentina Stuns Brazil in Five Sets for Men's Volleyball Bronze

The Argentina men's volleyball team topped defending gold medal winner Brazil in a five-set thriller to win bronze.

Facundo Conte had 21 points and Agustin Loser added 14 to lead Argentina to a 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 victory.

Argentina rallied from a 2-1 deficit to stun Brazil, which failed to medal in men's volleyball at the Olympics for the first time since 2000.

Argentina also won bronze at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

China Take Gold and Silver in Men’s 10m Diving

China captured both the gold and silver medal in men's 10m platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics. China has been dominant in diving events, bringing home seven golds. The only other gold medal went to Great Britain.

Team GB’s Tom Daley took home the bronze. American Jordan Windle placed ninth in the final. Fellow Team USA Diver Brandon Loschiavo placed 11th.

The final concludes the diving events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Four Boxers Take Home Gold Medals

The gold medal bouts at the Tokyo Olympics included an upset, some history and a knockout.

Galal Yafai of Britain defeated Carlo Paalam of the Philippines 4-1 in the men's flyweight final to win gold.

Stoyka Krasteva of Bulgaria upset top-seeded Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey 5-0 in the women’s flyweight gold medal.

Brazil’s Hebert Sousa defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak with a knockout in the third round of the men’s middleweight gold medal bout.

Turkey's Busenaz Sürmeneli won the women’s welterweight final by defeating China’s Gu Hong to take home the country's first boxing gold medal.

Nelly Korda Wins Gold Medal in Women's Golf

After leading for the majority of the Olympic women's golf tournament, American Nelly Korda has earned the gold medal in Tokyo.

Korda finished at -17. It's the first U.S. medal in women's golf since 1900.

Japan's Mone Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko were tied at -16 and battled it out for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

United States Men's Basketball Wins Gold Medal

The U.S. men's basketball team earned the gold medal after beating France 87-82 in the final.

Team USA was led by Kevin Durant, who scored 29 points, followed by Jayson Tatum's 19 points off the bench.

The United States' team has won the gold medal in every Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games.

Team USA Tallies 100 Medals at Tokyo Olympics

With the men's basketball gold medal win early in Day 15, the United States now has a total of 100 medals.

Team USA has earned 32 gold, 36 silver and 32 bronze medals at the 2020 Olympics to pass the triple-digit mark.

Molly Seidel Wins Bronze in Women's Olympic Marathon

Team USA runner Molly Seidel took home the bronze medal at the women's Olympic marathon on Friday with a time of 2:27:46.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the gold medal, while her teammate Brigid Kosgei earned the silver.

Seidel's first competitive marathon was when she placed second at the 2020 trials to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Aliphine Tuliamuk Drops Out of Women's Marathon

American runner Aliphine Tuliamuk did not finish the women's marathon on Friday. Tuliamuk, who won the U.S. Olympic Trial race, had to drop out at the 20k mark due to a hip injury.

Hey @mamaZoeCherotch fans: Unfortunately Aliphine had to drop out at 20k. She’s with USATF volunteers. Her hip has been bothering her these last two weeks. She tried her best to get it right but couldn’t fix it. More to come when we have details. — HOKA NAZ Elite (@NAZ_Elite) August 6, 2021

At the 30k mark, fellow American Molly Seidel is with the lead pack in the homestretch of the marathon.

United States Enters Day 15 With 98 Medals

After 14 days of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA has earned 98 medals -- 31 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze.

Behind the U.S. sits China with 79 medals, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee with 62, Great Britain with 58 and host country Japan with 51.

Only China has more gold medals than the United States with 36.

Women's Marathon Begins With Team USA Running for Gold

The women’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics takes place Friday evening, with three Americans hoping to follow up on the U.S. performance in 2016, when Shalane Flanagan and Desiree Linden both finished in the top 10.

Aliphine Tuliamuk leads Team USA after qualifying for the Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in February 2020. This past January, she gave birth to her daughter, Zoe.

Molly Seidel had never run a competitive marathon until she placed second at the 2020 trials to qualify for Tokyo. The third American in the women’s marathon is Sally Jepkosgei Kipyego, an Olympian in 2012 for Kenya who became a U.S. citizen in 2017. She won silver in the 10,000m in London.

The race has been moved up to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Team USA's Nelly Korda Still Leads Women's Gold Tournament

American golfer Nelly Korda remains in the lead as the women's Olympic golf tournament enters its final round.

Korda finished Round 3 at -15, while India's Aditi Ashok remains in second place at -12. There is a four-way tie for bronze at -10 between Australia's Lydia Ko and Hannah Green, Denmark's Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan's Mone Inami.

Round 4 of the tournament was moved up due to the weather in Tokyo, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.