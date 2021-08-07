Keyshawn Davis, Richard Torrez Jr. Aim to Win Gold in Olympic Boxing

As the Tokyo Olympics comes to a close, the United States will aim to win a gold medal in boxing.

No American man has won Olympic gold in boxing since Andre Ward in 2004, but Team USA will have two chances to end the drought.

Keyshawn Davis will fight in the lightweight division at 1:15 a.m. ET against Cuba's Andy Cruz, who looks to add a fourth boxing gold medal for Cuba in Tokyo.

The men's super heavyweight fight will follow at 2:15 a.m. where Richard Torrez Jr. of the USA will look to defeat Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in order to become an Olympic champion. Torrez Jr. recently avenged an earlier loss to Cuba’s Dainier Pero and upset the two-time world silver medalist and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the semifinals.

The lightweight bout will be a rematch of the 2019 world final. Davis defeated former world champion and Olympic silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha and two-time world bronze medalist Hovhannes Bachkov to make the final.

Tune in to see if the U.S. will be able to make boxing history as Davis and Torrez Jr. face the top seeds in their weight classes to close the show at the Kokugikan Arena.