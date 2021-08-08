Closing Ceremony

French Astronaut Plays Saxophone From Outer Space During Closing Ceremony

Thomas Pesquet helped perform the national anthem while in outer space

By Logan Reardon

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

Performing your country's national anthem at the closing ceremony is a distinguished honor. But for France's Thomas Pesquet, it was even more special.

Pesquet, an astronaut currently in outer space, helped perform the song on his saxophone from the International Space Station as a symbol of the Olympics’ universality.

It was the first time the national anthem of the future host country was played in film format, as it concluded with an incredible image of Pesquet playing the saxophone in zero gravity, overlooking Tokyo.

Pesquet and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide even held their own passing of the torch from the spacecraft.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Paris' film of its national anthem was designed to give viewers a tour of the city. Each musician played sections of the song from iconic Paris landmarks -- including the roof of the Stade de France, the Notre-Dame Cathedral, the Louvre Museum and the skatepark on Square Diderot in Saint-Denis -- before finishing the video in outer space.

This article tagged under:

Closing CeremonyTokyo OlympicsParisInternational Space StationThomas Pesquet
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us