Courtney Frerichs made history for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field team, winning silver in the women's steeplechase Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

After taking the lead for most of the race, Frerichs was passed on the final lap by Uganda's Peruth Chemutai. Chemutai became the first woman from Uganda to win an Olympic medal.

Frerichs finished in 9:04.79, just over three seconds behind Uganda’s Peruth Chemuta (9:01.45), who won the first gold medal by a Ugandan woman in Olympic history. Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng won bronze in 9:05.39.

Frerichs adds ‘Olympian medalist’ to her list of athletic titles, which includes the 2016 NCAA Champion in the 3000m steeplechase and a World Championship silver medalist.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

American Valerie Constien finished in 12th, and reigning Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn finished 14th after falling on the final water jump.