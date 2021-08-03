Athing Mu solidified herself as one of America’s brightest stars, winning gold in the Women’s 800 final on Tuesday.

Mu crossed the finish line in 1:55.21 seconds to capture the title. American Raevyn Rogers took bronze with a time of 1:56.81 Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson took the silver medal with a time of 1:55.88.

The 19-year-old Trenton, N.J. native whose parents came to the U.S. from Sudan, became the youngest American woman to win an individual Olympic track and field gold medal since Wyomia Tyus in the 100m at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Mu dominated the competition from the moment she stepped on the track in Tokyo. Mu posted a time of 2:01.10 in Round 1 and 1:58.07 in the semifinal, finishing first in both heats.

Family and friends of U.S. sprinter Athing Mu gathered in Trenton, N.J., to watch as Mu won a gold medal in the women's 800m.

She entered Tokyo as the gold medal favorite and set multiple collegiate indoor and outdoor records in the 800m, 400m and 4x400m relay as a freshman at Texas A&M and turned pro shortly before the Olympic trials in June.

Mu will now have her name written in the history books forever as an Olympic champion.

