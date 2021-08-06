Team USA men's basketball got some revenge, while New Jersey athletes also came away with some gold Friday into Saturday during the Olympics.

Plus, the U.S. baseball team led by Delaware County native Mike Scioscia will look to topple Japan for gold.

LOOK: Philly Area Olympians in Action at Tokyo Olympics

A BONUS EVENT (let's just call this a "6th to Watch"): Keep an eye out overnight for Princeton alum Ashleigh Johnson and the Team USA water polo team that will be playing Spain for gold. Stream that match live at 3:30 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com or watch on USA.

Here are the other 5 to Watch and how to catch all the action live:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Men’s basketball gets revenge on France

Kevin Durant extended his lead as Team USA's all-time leading scorer as the Americans made up for their opening round loss to France with a win in the final.

The French rallied late, but Durant sunk some clutch free-throws to seal the win for the US.

"We went through some real adversity, we lost a game in the tournament, we lost two exhibition games," Durant said. "We had some unusual circumstances with COVID, guys playing in the Finals and coming in late, and we just fought through everything. Two and a half weeks away from my family, basically in the bubble. So, it was definitely different. So, I'm glad we finished the job."

Team USA men’s basketball advanced to the gold medal game after defeating Australia in a comeback win.

New Jersey's McLaughlin, Mu help Felix make history

The young duo of New Jersey's Sydney McLaughlin, running first, and Athing Mu, who anchored, helped Allyson Felix become the most decorated American track and field athlete.

McLaughlin got the US women off to an early lead in the 4x400m final, while Mu kept other racers at bay as she crossed the finish line for Olympic gold.

Felix, at 35, earned her 11th Olympic medal, surpassing Carl Lewis.

“No matter what it feels is stacked against you, you go out with character and integrity, you give your all, and that’s all anybody else can ask of you, and you’re proud with that,” Felix said.

In the high-jump, ex-Eagle quarterback Randall Cunningham's daughter Vashti Cunningham failed to medal.

Meanwhile, the US men's relay team, ripped all week for making the final in the 4x100m race, redeemed itself with a gold-medal win in the 4x400m race.

The ease in which Vashti Cunningham can jump over the high bar is harshly contrasted by the difficulty she has explaining her sport with Legos.

Jessica Springsteen and her horse earn team silver

Jessica Springsteen and her teammates took home silver after a dramatic equestrian jump-off against Sweden.

The daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa competed for the United States in the team jumping qualification at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, helping the team advance to the final.

The U.S. and Sweden finished tied atop the leaderboard with eight faults after the first three groups. That sent the two teams into a jump off, where all three riders from each team compete on a short course, with the fewest faults and a potential tiebreaker of fastest combined team score determining the gold medal winner.

Last U.S. team rider McLain Ward, aboard Contagious, was clear in 39.92 seconds. That gave the U.S. a combined time of 124.20, requiring Sweden's final rider Peder Fredricson to finish in less than 40.31. Fredricson was clear in 39.01, making the final jump with 1.3 seconds to spare and finish with a combined time of 122.90 to give Sweden its first first team gold since 1924.

Team USA faces Japan in baseball gold medal game

Team USA is on the hunt for the first Olympic gold medal awarded in baseball since 2008. They will face off against Japan, who was the only team to beat them in pool play, at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

By making it to the gold medal game, Eddy Alvarez has become the third American to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and he will look to make that medal gold. He is joined on the team by pitchers Anthony Gose and David Robertson, who both have ties to the Philadelphia Phillies. The manager Mike Scioscia grew up in Delco and slugger Todd Frazier hails from New Jersey.

The U.S. baseball team captured its lone gold medal in 2000 when it stunned a favored Cuban team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com at 6 a.m. and air on USA Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Team USA beat South Korea on Thursday, paving the way for a rematch against Japan for Olympic gold

An unlikely bronze for American marathoner

American Molly Seidel was running only her third marathon, yet she still managed to win silver in the women's final.

Seidel had previously only run a marathon in the Olympic trials and the 2020 London Marathon, which she finished in 2:25:13. She won four NCAA titles at Notre Dame, but the longest of them was 10,000m.

This year’s Olympic marathon and race walk will be held in Sapporo on the Island of Hokkaido, about 500 miles north of Tokyo.

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya won the gold in 2:27:20, while her countrywoman Brigid Kosgei took the silver.