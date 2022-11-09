‘I'm Complete': Michael Oher of ‘The Blind Side' Fame Marries Girlfriend

Former Baltimore Ravens tackle and Super Bowl XLVII champion Michael Oher married his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Roy on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Oher, who was the inspiration behind the 2009 Oscar-nominated film "The Blind Side,” took to his Instagram account to share how thankful he was that Roy blessed him with a family and that he now feels complete.

Before his college and professional football careers, Oher was a homeless teenager who grew up in a rough part of Memphis. He was taken in by Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy – who own multiple fast-food franchises in Tennessee – and became their adopted son.

With the help from the Tuohys, Oher was recruited to play for Ole Miss from 2005-08 before getting drafted to the NFL in 2009.

When did Michael Oher get drafted?

Oher was drafted by the Ravens with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for the Ravens from 2009-2013, the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and the Carolina Panthers from 2015-16 for a total of eight seasons.

Did Michael Oher win a Super Bowl?

The offensive tackle won Super Bowl XLVII after the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the 2012 season.

Who did Michael Oher marry?

The 36-year-old married a businesswoman named Tiffany Roy, whom he dated for 17 years. Roy is also the mother of Oher's children.

How many children does Michael Oher have?

Oher and Roy share four children together, sons Kobi and MJ and daughters Kierstin and Naivi.

What is Michael Oher doing now?

Oher is involved with his charity called the Oher Foundation, which supports underprivileged kids in local communities. He also created an app called "Good Deeds" which allows people to give away clothes to others in need.

Additionally, Oher became a New York Times best-selling author after writing his 2011 book titled, "I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness, to the Blind Side, and Beyond," which details the personal account of his life.