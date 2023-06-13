Wrexham AFC set to visit Philadelphia Union II in July

Wrexham AFC will come to Philadelphia next month.

The Welsh club, which features in the FX docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham,” is set to play a preseason friendly on July 28 at Subaru Park.

Wrexham will face Philadelphia Union II, the Union’s reserve side, at 7:30 p.m.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been Wrexham’s co-owners since November 2020. They saw Wrexham win the National League this past season and earn automatic promotion to League Two, which is the fourth tier of the English Football League. Wrexham had been a non-league club since the 2007-08 season.

"We're looking forward to our tour to America in the summer,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said in a press release. “The club has had a small taste of the support we have over there, and it will be great to take our first-team players over to see that support firsthand. The matches scheduled will be a good warm-up for our first season back in the EFL, and we’re looking forward to visiting Philadelphia, the home of our co-chairman, Rob McElhenney, for what promises to be a competitive game and a terrific ending to our summer tour.”

Per the Union’s release, “fans are encouraged to sign up for the Union’s priority list, which will give non-season ticket members the first chance to get tickets for the friendly.”