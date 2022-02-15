Watch: James Harden rings ceremonial bell at Sixers vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

James Harden got his first taste of a friendly Philadelphia crowd on Tuesday night when he rang the ceremonial bell ahead of the Sixers game against the Boston Celtics.

An absolutely electric scene in South Philly.

Earlier in the day, Harden met with the local media for his introductory press conference. He had great things to say about Philly fans.

"These fans are probably the best fans in the NBA, " Harden proclaimed. "A lot of teams say that, a lot of organizations say that, a lot of fan bases say that. But ride or die, these are probably the best fans in the NBA. I'm just happy that they're on my side and I'm not getting booed."

Harden certainly didn't get booed on Tuesday. The first of many ovations to come for the Sixers' new star at the Wells Fargo Center.