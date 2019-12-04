Sixers Talk Podcast: Brett Brown Isn’t Sharing Dessert With Haters

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

[CSNPhily] Sixers Talk podcast: John Gonzalez on the Sixers' offseason and Brett Brown appreciation
CSNPhilly.com

On the Sixers Talk podcast, Danny Pommells and Paul Hudrick discuss how great James Ennis and Matisse Thybulle have been off the bench, Pacers assistant coach Dan Burke's comments about Joel Embiid and more.

• What to make of Matisse Thybulle's role so far this season.

• How good has James Ennis been early on this season?

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

• Brett Brown made light of Dan Burke's comments. Is there anything to look into there?

