Sixers Talk Podcast: Hopefully Charles Barkley is Wrong About Joel Embiid, Sixers

On the latest Sixers Talk podcast presented by Wilmington University, Danny Pommells and Paul Hudrick discuss Charles Barkley's criticism of the Sixers and Joel Embiid, compare the Sixers to the Clippers and more.
• Does Charles Barkley have a point or this all just sensationalism?
• The Sixers have new pieces and it's leading to a clunky fit. What is the solution?
Philadelphia 76ers
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
• Just a little more Matisse Thybulle love.
Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.
More on the Sixers
-
To be mature, to be dominant, that is the question for Embiid
-
No collapse this time vs. Nuggets as Sixers win a defensive battle
-
Barkley takes aim at Embiid, says Sixers ‘ain't got no chance' at Finals
-
With the ‘end in mind' more than ever, will Sixers' plans eventually come together?
-
‘Big brother' Harris leads, rookie Thybulle follows in big Sixers win