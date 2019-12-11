Sixers

Sixers Talk Podcast: Hopefully Charles Barkley is Wrong About Joel Embiid, Sixers

Danny Pommells and Paul Hudrick discuss Charles Barkley's criticism of the Sixers and Joel Embiid, compare the Sixers to the Clippers and more on the latest Sixers Talk podcast.

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

On the latest Sixers Talk podcast presented by Wilmington University, Danny Pommells and Paul Hudrick discuss Charles Barkley's criticism of the Sixers and Joel Embiid, compare the Sixers to the Clippers and more.

• Does Charles Barkley have a point or this all just sensationalism?

• The Sixers have new pieces and it's leading to a clunky fit. What is the solution?

Sixers Dec 11

To Be Mature, or to Be Dominant, That Is the Question for Joel Embiid

Sixers Dec 11

No Collapse This Time: Sixers Beat Nuggets in Defensive Battle

• Just a little more Matisse Thybulle love.

 

