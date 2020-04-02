Sixers’ Josh Harris, David Blitzer Make Significant Donation to CHOP

Managing partner Josh Harris, co-managing partner David Blitzer and the Sixers are making a significant six-figure donation to CHOP and Cooper Hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Thursday.

The donations will provide critical equipment and will help protect hospital workers on the front lines. They'll also provide telemedicine, allowing doctors to have remote visits for children in need.

"At Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the well-being of our patients and families is our highest priority," Madeline Bell, President and CEO, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia said in a statement. "The funds from this generous donation ensure that we can fulfill our mission of providing high-quality healthcare for all children, in all circumstances. Thank you to Josh Harris, David Blitzer and the entire 76ers organization for thinking of us as we navigate these unchartered waters and support the families of our community."

This is part of a seven-figure commitment Harris and Blitzer have made to the cities where their businesses are headquartered. As managing partners for the New Jersey Devils, they're making donations to the city of Newark. They're also making contributions in Camden, New Jersey - where the Sixers' practice facility is located - and Philadelphia.

Subscribe and rate Sixers Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers