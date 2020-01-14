Sixers

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Announces Under Armour Signature Shoe

Joel Embiid announced Tuesday that his Under Armour signature shoe will be release in Fall 2020

By Noah Levick

Dec 28, 2019; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid's first signature shoe is set to be released in Fall 2020.

The Sixers' center promised he had "big things" planned when he signed with Under Armour in October 2018. He announced the upcoming release of the UA Embiid 1's on Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore.

According to an Under Armour press release, Embiid played a significant part in designing the shoe.

During the design process, Joel relayed what mattered most to most," the release reads, "a sneaker that could handle a versatile player capable of draining buckets from beyond the arch when they want, and posterizing the competition in the paint when they need. By studying Embiid's shooting form and mobility on the court, the UA team engineered a positionless shoe intended to help any player - from the 5 to the 1 - perform better than the jerseys across from them.

The UA Embiid 1 will also help fans discover more about Joel, each colorway spotlighting a critical moment or victory from Joel's emerging career.

Under Armour will first release The Embiid 1 Origin, followed by several colorways throughout the 2020-21 season, each of which will "spotlight a critical moment from Joel's emerging career," per the release.

The 25-year-old Embiid, who had surgery Friday on a torn ligament in the ring finger of his left hand, has averaged 24.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 189 NBA games.

"As a kid, I never could have dreamed of being in this situation with my own signature shoe," Embiid said in the release. "The process has been incredible with the work that's been put in. Not a lot of guys in my profession get this opportunity and I'm truly grateful for it. I can't wait to debut it on the court."

