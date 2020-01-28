Sixers Honor Kobe Bryant With a Touching Pregame Tribute

The basketball world was shaken by the loss of Kobe Bryant. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were two of nine people that died tragically in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday.

As the Sixers took on the Warriors Tuesday, the team honored the memory of the NBA great and Philadelphia native in a variety of ways.

All the players came out to warmups wearing No. 8 and 24 jerseys.

Joel Embiid received permission from Bobby Jones, whose No. 24 was retired in 1986, to wear the number for Tuesday's game.

Joel Embiid was approved to wear #24 tonight, in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/OPcWsEBSU2 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 29, 2020

The team had Bryant’s framed No. 33 jersey from Lower Merion High School spotlighted at center court. They had eight other spotlights, recognizing all the victims of the crash while also displaying their names on the scoreboard. Instead of the customary bell ringer, the bell was placed at center court and was rung nine times. They also had a 33-second moment of silence.

The Sixers placed nine beams of light on the court and rang their ceremonial bell nine times tonight in remembrance of the nine lives lost in the helicopter crash, as well as honoring Kobe with a 33 second moment of silence, which was his Lower Merion number. pic.twitter.com/exctHsIAXU — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 29, 2020

The entire tribute ceremony from Wells Fargo Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/4TntlqmthK — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 29, 2020

In lieu of the usual pregame introductions, they played Bryant’s introduction by PA announcer Matt Cord from Dec. 1, 2015, Kobe's last game in Philadelphia.

As other teams around the league have, the Sixers won the opening tip and took an eight-second violation. The Warriors then took a 24-second shot-clock violation.

GSW took the 24 second violation, to complete the 8/24 in honor of Mamba. — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 29, 2020

Our own Serena Winters gave a personal, touching tribute of her own.