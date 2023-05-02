Embiid finally wins MVP and Philly fans are in full celebration mode originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It happened. It *finally* happened.

Let it be known that on May 2, 2023, Joel Embiid was named the league's MVP. To write that out for the first time is truly surreal.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

While it seemed to be unanimous at the conclusion of the regular season, you never know how things are going to pan out.

Well, now we do.

Joel Embiid is the Most Valuable Player of the National Basketball Association.

This shouldn't come as surprise, though. 2022-23 marked his second consecutive scoring title, averaging 33.1 points per game. Combine that with an average of 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks?

Complete dominance.

This has been a long time coming and Philly fans are in full celebration mode:

It's truly unbelievable we get to witness the greatness of Joel Embiid in our lifetime. His story. His game. His hunger to be great. I am speechless. He deserves this. He's been deserved this. — morgan (@mocliffff) May 2, 2023

Joel Embiid is the 2022-2023 MVP. The first Michael Jordan Trophy winner



No one deserves it more. All Joel Embiid has been through. It’s an incredible story and it’s only just beginning. I knew he was something special after his first game pic.twitter.com/Eh9h6OaxNx — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) May 2, 2023

The MVP, Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/3laMdP04XQ — A Tribe Called Jess (@JessRossTheBoss) May 2, 2023

AFTER NINE YEARS



SO MUCH TURMOIL, CONTROVERSY, AND SNUBBERY



JOEL EMBIID FINALLY HAS HIS LONG DESERVED MVP!



LANDMARK MOMENT FOR THE PROCESS!



LETS GOOO! pic.twitter.com/jkbQoy2lwo — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) May 2, 2023

https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheLoveOfPhilly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheLoveOfPhilly â¤ï¸ðð— Devin Valentine (@DevinValentine3) <a href="https://twitter.com/DevinValentine3/status/1653539102548017153

MY MVP JOEL EMBIID. THE KING OF THE NBA — Andrew M Marshallsay (@AMarshallsay1) May 2, 2023

he did it, he freakin' did it!



Joel Embiid is the MVP 🥹 pic.twitter.com/q2A0ssEZ1s — jayfurr™ (@jayy_furr) May 2, 2023

Wilt. Doctor J. Moses. AI. Joel. — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) May 2, 2023

And if you happen to hate the big guy (probably because he's playing against your team, rather than for it), you at least have to respect him.

Even when no one outside of Philadelphia believed in him, he knew he was meant for greatness.

MVP rankings in a couple years pic.twitter.com/t7iIACs9f6 — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 19, 2014

Way to go, Jojo. Philly loves you.