Sixers Escape With Opening-Night Win Over Wizards

3 observations after Sixers escape with opening-night win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With no Philadelphia fans in the arena because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sixers narrowly avoided their first loss of 2020 at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

They pulled out a 113-107 win over the Wizards in their first game of the 2020-21 season, overcoming an ugly third quarter during which they shot just 5 for 22.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 29 points and 14 rebounds, Ben Simmons had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Bradley Beal scored 31 points for Washington and Russell Westbrook had a 21-point triple-double.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The Sixers’ second game is Saturday night against the Knicks.

Here are observations on their opener:

The spotlight’s on the bell ringers

Al Horford rang the Sixers’ ceremonial liberty bell before the team’s opener against the Celtics last season. This year, Ben Simmons and Embiid shared the honor.

Again, it was a decision dripping in symbolism. Head coach Doc Rivers is determined for his star duo to collaborate frequently.

“I just think if they’re going to win together, they’re going to have to do a lot of things together,” he said with a laugh before the game. “Get used to it — get used to playing together, get used to running pick-and-rolls together, get used to celebrating together, get used to doing interviews together. They’re going to be tied at the hip, and so I think anytime they can do things together, it’s good.”

Indeed, Simmons and Embiid ran a couple of snug pick-and-rolls in the opening minutes, the first of which resulted in Simmons missing a pull-up jumper from just inside the elbow. The pair also teamed up on a nicely improvised lob after it looked like Embiid was heading over to set another screen for Simmons.

Both as a combination and as individuals, there’s plenty the duo must improve on. Simmons had three rather careless first-half turnovers, all of which stemmed from trying to play fast. Beal ripped the ball out of Embiid’s hands during a big Wizards run late in the second quarter when the Sixers big man deliberated for too long in the post as he scanned for an open cutter.

Embiid went on a scoring spree with Simmons off the floor early in the fourth quarter as the Sixers focused their offense on him and surrounding shooters. His excellence as a post scorer is the biggest reason why they escaped with a victory.

Major growing pains for new starting lineup

The Sixers’ starters played poorly together. Among the issues were lapses in transition defense and scratchy half-court offense. There were few situations in which new additions Seth Curry and Danny Green looked comfortable offensively.

After making his first three field goals, Tobias Harris faded badly, missing his next 10. Rivers’ goal is to get him playing with the conviction and decisiveness he’s been lacking as a Sixer. This wasn’t a strong start on that front for Harris, who could use a jolt of confidence.

Given that Embiid missed the team’s preseason finale with an illness and the Sixers had 26 turnovers in that game, perhaps the aforementioned struggles shouldn’t be surprising. They turned it over 18 times Wednesday night.

The starters missed their first 10 shots of the third period and seemed sure of little other than they should try to get Embiid the ball in the post. When he did receive it and was double teamed, the Sixers’ off-ball movement wasn’t purposeful or effective in the third.

Milton and Maxey bright spots

The Sixers played an all-bench unit of Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz, Mike Scott and Dwight Howard for a stint during both halves.

Maxey made a classic rookie mistake on his first NBA possession, stepping out of bounds when he received a pass in the left corner from Milton. He posted his first professional points soon after, pushing the ball up the floor, driving to the rim off of a Howard drag screen and converting a nifty layup.

As was the case during the preseason, Maxey provided pace, energy and paint scoring. He teamed up with Howard twice more in the first half, including on one smart baseline backdoor cut, and finished with six points on 3-for-5 shooting and two assists in his debut.

Milton’s first-half defense against Westbrook was encouraging in terms of the big picture for the Sixers. He stayed attached to the nine-time All-Star, mirrored him effectively and didn’t allow the 32-year-old easy baskets. Those are the sort of difficult assignments Milton will need to handle in starter-less lineups. Lineups last season with Miton and without Simmons allowed 119.6 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass (in the fifth percentile), so it’s worth wondering how such groups will fare.

Offensively, Milton remained a sensible decision-maker and outside shooting threat. He had several aggressive drives and drew seven free throws, too. Milton scored 19 points and was in the Sixers’ closing lineup and guarded Beal during the final minutes.

Matisse Thybulle did not play until appearing as a defensive substitute for Curry in the last minute of the game. Rivers had said Thybulle’s limited time with rotation players during the preseason was because the Sixers were “taking their time” with him after he suffered a left ankle sprain during training camp, but the 23-year-old sure seems to be on the outside of the rotation looking in for the time being.