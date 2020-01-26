Remembering Kobe Bryant’s Final Game in Philadelphia

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California (see story).

For Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, his final game in Philadelphia was a meaningful moment in his basketball career. He was born in the city and went to Lower Merion High School in Ardmore.

"I wasn't expecting that type of reaction, the ovation," he said after the Lakers' game against the Sixers on Dec. 1, 2015. "It was emotional. I'm deeply appreciative beyond belief. It was really, really special."

You can watch the video above for a look back at Bryant's last game in Philadelphia.