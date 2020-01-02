Sixers

NBA All-Star Voting 2020: Where Do Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Sit in All-Star Voting?

The first returns are in for NBA All-Star voting. Where do Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons sit?

By Paul Hudrick

Dec 13, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) and center Joel Embiid (21) slap hands during the fourth quarter of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The initial first returns are in for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.

There's no surprise at the top with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic leading the way. If that holds, they'll be the two captains picking their squads.

Joel Embiid looks well on his way to his third All-Star appearance, sitting in second in the Eastern Conference behind the Greek Freak among forwards and in overall voting.

Ben Simmons doesn't appear to be a lock for a second straight All-Star appearance. He's sixth among guards, behind the likes of Derrick Rose and Zach LaVine. Trae Young, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker round out the top three. Perhaps the East's coach, which seems like it will be the Bucks' Mike Budenholzer, will select Simmons as a reserve.

There were no other Sixers in the top 10 for guards or frontcourt players.

Fan voting ends on Jan. 20. Starters will be named on Jan. 23 and the reserves on Jan. 30. The All-Star game will take place on Feb. 16 in Chicago. 

