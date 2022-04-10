Embiid locks up NBA scoring title, the Sixers' first since Iverson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Before the Sixers tip off their regular-season finale, it’s safe to say Joel Embiid has won the scoring title.

The Bucks ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out with right knee soreness for their Sunday afternoon game against the Cavs. That decision meant, barring the most improbable event in sporting history — something along the lines of a 250-point game by Luka Doncic — Embiid will be the first Sixer to lead the league in scoring since Allen Iverson in the 2004-05 season.

He’ll be the first center scoring champion since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.

Embiid averaged 30.6 points over the Sixers’ first 81 games and appeared in a career-high 68 of those contests. Here are the essentials for Game 82, a home matchup with the Pistons:

7 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. Where: Wells Fargo Center

And here’s more on the 50-31 Sixers:

Malone on his mind

Until Embiid, the last center to average over 30 points in a season was Moses Malone.

The late Hall of Famer posted 31.1 points per game with the Rockets (and a league-high 14.7 rebounds per contest) in the 1981-82 season. The next year, he helped the Sixers win their last NBA title.

“Well, that’s a challenge for next year. So next year I’ve got to come out and average more than him,” Embiid said with a smile after a 41-point, 20-rebound game in the Sixers’ win Saturday over the Pacers. “Obviously he’s a legend, and it’s great. Especially as a big in this era, it’s hard — it’s been a long time. It’s been, what, 40 years? It hasn’t been done, so that’s something that I think is great. I hope guys coming up, especially bigs coming up, are able to do even more.

“I think the biggest thing with me is that I feel comfortable with it, because I feel like I didn’t force anything. I felt like I just played within the flow of the offense. Before we had James (Harden), obviously I had a much larger role in the offense, whether it was playmaking or scoring. … We added him to try to share the load and all that, which has been great. Great stats, and I guess I’m happy about it.”

Seeding refresher

The Sixers’ final-day situation is somewhat simple.

If they beat Detroit and the Celtics loses to the Grizzlies, the Sixers would be the Eastern Conference’s third seed and play the Bulls in the first round of the playoffs. All other outcomes would result in a Sixers-Raptors series. Boston's game will also tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

Memphis is locked into the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed and has no motivation to do anything besides reach the playoffs in optimal health. The team’s extended injury report reflects that; Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams are among the Grizzlies out. A Memphis win despite those absences would certainly be an upset.

So, what approach will the Sixers take? As of the 2:30 p.m. ET report, the team had ruled out Georges Niang for a second straight game (left knee patella tendinopathy). Embiid (right knee soreness) and Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) were listed as questionable.

The Pistons’ Jerami Grant, Marvin Bagley III, Hamidou Diallo and Cory Joseph are out with injuries. No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham was questionable with right hip soreness.

Will anyone boost their case?

The Sixers have not fully settled on roles and rotations, meaning an impressive performance or two Sunday would perhaps be significant.

Specifically, the team's in an uncertain spot at the wing and at backup center. If young players get heavy minutes Sunday and do well with them — 20 points and 10 rebounds by Paul Reed, or five three-pointers and solid defense by Isaiah Joe — they could bump their stock up a bit.

With the Sixers sitting every starter for their finale last year, Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points against the Magic, providing further evidence for why he deserved playoff minutes as a rookie.