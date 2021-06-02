Joel Embiid Has ‘Small' Meniscus Tear, Out for Game 5

The Sixers announced early Wednesday afternoon that an MRI revealed Joel Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.

The team said Embiid's injury will be managed with a physical therapy and treatment program. The MVP finalist is out for Game 5 of the Sixers' first-round series against the Wizards on Wednesday night and is considered day-to-day.

Embiid left Game 4 with what the Sixers classified as "right knee soreness" after falling hard going up for a shot attempt on Robin Lopez. He'd been listed as doubtful for Game 5 with that injury before this update.

In 21 regular-season games without Embiid, the Sixers went 10-11. The team is without question much better when he's available.

"It's obviously not easy, and we’re going to need him to be the last team standing, to win," Danny Green said Monday. "But that doesn’t mean we can’t win this series or the next game without him — or other games without him."

Mike Scott and Dwight Howard combined for 31 minutes in Game 4, totaling one point and six rebounds. Ben Simmons closed the game at center and figures to see time at that position moving forward.

The Sixers hold a 3-1 series lead over the Wizards and can advance to the second round with a Game 5 win in front of a full-capacity Wells Fargo Center crowd. There'd be clear benefits to wrapping up the series Wednesday and maximizing the time Embiid has to improve his condition before Round 2.

If the Sixers beat Washington, they'd play the winner of the first-round series between the Hawks and Nets. Atlanta holds a 3-1 series lead and can eliminate New York with a win Wednesday night.