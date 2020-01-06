Joel Embiid Dislocates Finger But Re-Enters game

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid suffered a gruesome injury to the ring finger on his left hand, but re-entered the game vs. the Thunder Monday. He was diagnosed with a dislocated finger and had it taped.

He reportedly went to the locker room after his first run of the game but came back in near the end of the first quarter. A couple possessions into that stint, he was visibly shaking his hand in pain and came out of the game with 1:26 left in the first.

There was also an audible reaction from the crowd that could see the state of Embiid's finger. If you want to take a look, see the video above, but a warning that it is not for the faint of heart.

For now, Embiid is toughing it out, but we'll have any updates as they become available.

