Isaiah Thomas Explains Why He Went Into Stands to Confront Sixers Fan

The Sixers overcame the zone defense and took care of business against the Wizards, but that's not the story from Saturday night.

What happened in a confrontation between Washington guard Isaiah Thomas and a fan was equal parts weird and quintessential Philly sports.

With 3:06 left in the fourth and the game no longer in doubt, Thomas stepped to the line for two. The only drama left for the sellout crowd was whether Thomas would miss both free throws and earn fans a free Frosty from Wendy's through the team's "Frosty Freeze Out" promotion.

Thomas missed the first, raising the crowd to a fever pitch. Then Thomas sank the second, denying the crowd the free frozen treat. During the ensuing timeout, there was a commotion near the Wizards' bench. It was announced shortly after that Thomas had been ejected for "going into the stands."

After the game, he explained what happened.

So when I missed the first free throw, and made the second, I'm running back and the fan has both of his middle fingers up and said, 'f--- you, b----,' three times. So then the timeout goes and I go into the stands to confront him. I say, 'don't be disrespectful,' that calm [as I'm saying it now]. I'm a man before anything, and be a fan. And his response was, 'I'm sorry, I just wanted a Frosty.'

Well, that's certainly a new one.

What apparently bothered Thomas most was the use of the "B-word." Was that worth going into the crowd, getting ejected and facing a possible suspension?

In Thomas' eyes, it was.

The league has drawn a hard line on players entering the stands, especially after the infamous "Malice in the Palace." He's hoping the league will hear his side of things and not take any additional disciplinary action.

I mean, Philly fans ... you know how Philly fans are. But that doesn't bother me. When you say that, the B-word, that's not OK. Because if I'm on the street, you won't ever say that if I'm right next to you. So that's not OK on any level. And I will not be disrespected like that. Fans can say whatever they want - don't talk about my family and don't say that word.

