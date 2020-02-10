Is Joel Embiid Trolling Philly With Latest Social Media Post?

The king of trolling is at it again (We think? We hope?) as Joel Embiid took to social media with a simple post:

A quote from the iconic DC comic in addition to the image of Embiid shushing the crowd from Sunday night’s win against the Bulls caused instant chaos.

But things didn’t stop there, though. Jimmy Butler responded under the initial post:

And if that wasn’t bad enough … this was Embiid’s reply:

What's freaky about this is the fact Butler posted something eerily similar just days before being traded from the Timberwolves to the Sixers last season …

Jimmy Butler tweeted this same quote 19 days before he was traded from the T-Wolves to the Sixers last year.



Trade deadline obviously just passed, but man..... pic.twitter.com/peWlzsmmqk — Did the Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) February 11, 2020

Now, with just about anyone else we’d be thrown into full-blown panic mode — but it’s Jo. And one of the biggest hints to this being a troll job is right in the location of his Instagram post.

What's the location?

All love.

… see? Nothing to worry about.

Made for this... If I can take it then you can too. PHILA TOUGH!!! #AllLove pic.twitter.com/hno6UH1GPD — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 11, 2020

