Embiid Suffers Shoulder Sprain During Game Against Cavs

Already down Ben Simmons, the last thing the Sixers needed was an injury to their other All-Star.

Joel Embiid suffered a left shoulder sprain and will not return vs. the Cavs, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters. He went back to the locker room with a left shoulder injury after he was fouled by Ante Zizic late in the first quarter in Cleveland.

Joel Embiid is done for the night after a left shoulder sprain.



Here is the play where it happened.

Embiid and the Cavs’ big man got tangled up and Embiid came up grabbing his shoulder. He then went on to miss both free throws and grimaced the entire time. Furkan Korkmaz purposefully committed a foul to get Embiid back to the locker room.

The Sixers are already without Simmons, who was diagnosed with nerve impingement in his lower back. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks, per a team spokesperson.

The team is also without Norvel Pelle who is dealing with an upper respiratory illness. That leaves Al Horford and Kyle O’Quinn as the only players that can play as true NBA fives.