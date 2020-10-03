Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Most recently in June, Simmons undermined Trump’s leadership abilities calling him “cowardly” and his words “cold"

By Danny Pommells

Ben Simmons makes clear where his allegiance lies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ben Simmons wants you to vote in the 2020 election and he's made it known where his allegiance lies. As if calling President Donald Trump an idiot and more a few years ago wasn’t enough, shortly before midnight Friday, Simmons used the power of his 977K-follower Twitter account to endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Doc Rivers Oct 2

Doc Rivers Is a Big-Name Hire by Sixers, But Will He Be a Big-Time Success?

Doc Rivers Oct 1

Doc Rivers Will Be New Head Coach of the Philadelphia 76ers

https://twitter.com/BenSimmons25/status/1312215114649530368?s=20

Most recently in June, Simmons undermined Trump’s leadership abilities calling him “cowardly” and his words “cold.”

For someone who doesn’t tweet regularly, Simmons’ message Friday is the third mention about voting on his feed in the last 10 days, which speaks to his passion about getting people to cast their ballot.

The Sixers as an organization have also tried to spur Americans to the polls with their “Vote 76” initiative. The objective is to provide education and resources to fans through community partnerships in order to encourage them to vote on November 3. 

You can log on to sixers.com/vote for a one stop shop of sorts. There you can gain information about how to register and receive key dates and deadlines which affect the upcoming election.

Copyright CSNPH - CSN PHI

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia 76ersBen Simmons
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us