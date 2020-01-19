Al Horford is Questionable vs. Nets With Left Hand Sprain

The Sixers might be without their best two center options for Monday afternoon's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Al Horford is questionable with a left hand sprain. He sustained the injury with 6:31 left in the third quarter Saturday night vs. the Knicks after being fouled by Reggie Bullock.

"Yeah, I just took a fall there, landed on the hand," Horford told reporters. "We'll see where we're at tomorrow. It's pretty sore right now, but I'm just glad I was able to stay in the game and give the team whatever I could. … It's definitely uncomfortable. In this game you always play through injuries and things like that. I just wanted to make sure that I did what I could. We'll see where I'm at tomorrow, and hopefully good to go for Monday."

Horford scored a season-low four points vs. the Knicks on 2 for 9 shooting. In the six games since Joel Embiid has been out because of a torn ligament in the ring finger of his left hand, the Sixers have gone 4-2 with Horford as their starting center.

According to multiple reports, Norvel Pelle will be listed as available but his status could change. The team is in a precarious situation with Pelle, who has one NBA day remaining on his two-way contract. The Sixers have opted against converting Pelle to an NBA deal for the time being to prioritize flexibility ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, which has left them in this spot. The 26-year-old rookie has played 13 NBA games and averaged 2.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

On Friday vs. the Bulls, the Sixers decided not to use up one of Pelle's NBA days, and Kyle O'Quinn played nearly 16 minutes, his first action of 2020.

It looks like Ben Simmons playing some at center could be a possibility. Brett Brown used Simmons as a small-ball five in the first half on Jan. 9 vs. Boston and after the game said, "I suspect you'll see it again."

